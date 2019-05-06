A 27-year-old man died early Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Highland Road near Staring Late, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Eddie Lee Pryer died in the crash after his 2011 Ford Mustang veered into oncoming traffic and hit a metal pole just after 4 a.m. Monday, Coppola said. Pryer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
It was not immediately clear why Pryer entered the eastbound lanes while traveling westbound, but investigators believe speed was a possible factor. Coppola said the investigation remains ongoing.