A few weeks before Whitney Ard’s toddler son ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, investigators found 8.5 ounces of the potent synthetic opioid in the attic of her Denova Street home. Nearby were four pounds of methamphetamine, a “ghost gun,” $26,000 in cash and assorted other drugs, police documents say.
Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be made at home with no background check or serial numbers.
“I’m looking at a situation where so many drugs were present that it was inevitable for a child to get into fentanyl,” Judge Tarvald Smith said in a court hearing for Ard on Tuesday.
Ard, who faces a negligent homicide charge in the June death of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson III, is accused of leaving fentanyl within her son’s reach inside their home. But in court on Tuesday, defense attorneys and prosecutors sought to frame the tragedy — one of the youngest casualties of the raging fentanyl epidemic — in starkly different ways.
Prosecutors argued the massive quantities of drugs discovered before Mitchell’s death show criminal intent and negligence so severe that Ard should remain locked up before her guilt is proven. Her defense in turn says Ard herself is one of several victims in the case — someone crippled by addiction to the very substance that killed her son and scores more in Baton Rouge.
Judge Smith ultimately sided with prosecutors at the close of Tuesday’s bond hearing. He revoked her bail and ordered an “expeditious” substance abuse evaluation at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
That could deprive 28-year-old Ard of medical treatment that could help her turn her life around, her defense lawyer argued. Attorney Dale Glover implored Smith to let Ard bond out of jail on the condition she immediately check into a treatment facility. Ard, the defense attorney said, is suffering from crippling addiction to opioids, whose proliferation he called the “worst drug crisis since the crack-cocaine epidemic.”
“She’s not the only victim here; a child is dead,” Glover said. “But she’s a victim nonetheless.”
The search warrant that deputies used to obtain the laundry list of contraband from Ard’s house, Glover pointed out, was drawn up for a drug and weapons investigation into another person: a man named Mitchell Robinson Jr., whom court records say is the father of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson III.
Ard was arrested after the search, on a different warrant. The elder Mitchell Robinson now faces 10 charges stemming from that search including handling a machine gun and possessing drugs with intent to distribute.
The fentanyl overdose that left little Mitchell dead on June 26 was not his first.
The little boy was unresponsive when his mother brought him to a hospital in April, East Baton Rouge deputies said, prompting law enforcement to refer the case to the state Department of Child and Family Services for investigation. An affidavit for Ard’s arrest says deputies again referred the boy's mother to DCFS when she returned to a hospital with Mitchell in early June — a visit where the child was again unresponsive upon arrival.
A news release from the Haley Law Firm, a civil rights litigation firm in Baton Rouge, alleged on Tuesday that the child’s paternal grandmother had filed an additional three reports with DCFS. The firm pledged to file a suit against “the state and those responsible for the death of Mitchell.”
“Our state has passed a full ban on abortion — yet, the very department charged with protecting these children and newborns is an abject failure,” Haley said in the release, referring to the near-total abortion ban recently signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Mitchell’s death plunged Louisiana’s understaffed and underfunded Department of Child and Family Services into controversy overnight — a scandal amplified a day after Ard’s arrest, when law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Michael Hadden, a DCFS foster parent accused of raping and sexually abusing at least four children at his Zachary home.
State officials last week opened a probe into DCFS, the agency said, after the city-parish coroner’s investigation found that Mitchell Robinson III died from a fentanyl overdose.