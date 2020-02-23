A teen was killed and another man injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon inside an apartment building on O'Neal Lane, authorities said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded around 4 p.m. to the 3340 block of O'Neal Lane where they found the victim dead inside an apartment, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Another man was critically injured and later arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, she said.
Investigators haven't made any arrests as of Sunday evening and were reviewing how the two knew each other.
Details about what led to the shooting or their names weren't immediately available. Authorities said the shots were fired inside the apartment, which is in a residential area off O'Neal Lane, a busy street south a few miles south of Interstate 12.
As investigators were going into and out of the building Sunday, family and friends were openly crying outside of the taped-off crime scene.
The family requested privacy and declined to comment.
The fatal shooting was the latest in a string of separate and unrelated shootings in Baton Rouge Sunday.
Three people were wounded in separate shootings that occurred minutes apart Sunday morning, according to police.
The first shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Alexander Avenue in north Baton Rouge followed by a second shooting around 7:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Boulevard near Mid City, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
No arrests were immediately made in either of those cases.