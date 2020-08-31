Two elderly people were found dead in their Calcasieu Parish home over the weekend and now deputies are seeking a person of interest in the double homicide.

Family members found Joan O'Brien, 73, and Zoren O'Brien, 81, dead inside an Iowa home on Saturday, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The home, on Thompson Avenue in Iowa, is in an area that was damaged by Hurricane Laura last week.

+5 John Bel Edwards: Restoring power after Hurricane Laura will be 'long and difficult' Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday that, while gains are being made, restoring power to the Lake Charles area after Hurricane Laura is going to…

Deputies said they're working the case as a double homicide, but they do not believe the killing was a "random act."

They named Scot Martin Kidd, 36, of Kinder, as a "person of interest who has a connection to the victims." There is an active warrant for Kidd on felony theft.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at (337) 491-3605.