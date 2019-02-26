A house fire Monday night was determined to be caused by arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters were notified around 9:24 p.m. of a vacant building on fire in the 1000 block of North 40th. The fire was discovered in a guest house behind the front property.
The fire was contained at 9:54 p.m. and did not spread to any other properties.
Neighbors said the property was in a known area for drug activity and vagrancy, according to BRFD.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.