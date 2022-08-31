A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported.
In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office determined that Jessica Green, 39, died from "health-related issues" before she was found Aug. 27 on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
The statement did not specify what the health condition was.
McKneely said traumatic injuries to Green's face and body initially led investigators to believe the woman died from gunshot wounds. Following the coroner's report, McKneely said police now believe she may have sustained the injuries during a fall.
Authorities do not believe foul play was involved.
No more details about the case were available Wednesday evening.