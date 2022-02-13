As Baton Rouge grapples with record homicide numbers two years in a row, city officials are considering a new approach to study and reduce violent deaths by establishing a homicide review commission.
The effort is being headed by East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, who explained the commission differs from other anti-violence efforts already underway by tackling the more complex root causes of community violence, which often stem from lack of access to educational and public health resources.
“Everybody wants to know why? Why is this happening? Why did it happen in this case to this person?” he said. “This commission sets forth to take a public health model approach to looking at the person’s entire life history.”
In 2005, prompted by an uptick in violent crimes throughout the city, epidemiologist Mallory O’Brien established the nation’s first Homicide Review Commission in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The task force, which met monthly, brought together representatives from criminal justice agencies, public health organizations and various community groups to examine lethal violence from the ground up.
They gathered data from a number of different sources and pinpointed trends and systemic issues contributing to deadly violence. They spoke with community leaders, residents and business owners. They compiled comprehensive data about every homicide victim within city limits and shared that information with law enforcement and researchers, making recommendations based on what they saw.
And their efforts seemed to work.
According to a 2013 study out of Harvard University, between 2005 and 2007, homicide rates in Milwaukee’s targeted police districts plummeted by 52% — a stark difference from non-targeted districts, which saw a mere 9.2% drop.
For the next decade, Milwaukee’s homicide rate stayed well below its pre-2005 numbers. Since its inception, O’Brien estimates the city’s commission has made more than 1,000 recommendations to local officials, ranging from installing street lights in affected neighborhoods and creating after school programs for middle schoolers, to establishing a robust witness protection program.
“When I think about where we were in the beginning, we had very siloed data, if we had data at all,” said O’Brien, who left the project in 2019. “You had very general data on homicide victims, and you maybe had some supplemental homicide report data from Uniform Crime Reports.
“For example, you may have known (the murder weapon) was a firearm, but you didn’t have any details on the firearm itself. You may have known who the victim was because you had a medical examiner report, and you might have known there were three suspects, but you knew nothing about the suspects.”
Because Milwaukee's law enforcement agencies were working independently of one another, she explained, it made it difficult to paint a detailed picture of each homicide victim, and therefore nearly impossible to track potential patterns. Data sharing was practically a nonexistent concept.
“(The commission) was an opportunity where everybody got to go from lane to lane and really collaborate in a new way,” O’Brien said. “Because they were all hearing the same information, they were able to think about how they could interact with each other differently.”
Encouraged by the commission’s success, O’Brien has since helped implement similar programs in other cities, including Baltimore, Cleveland, Oakland and Seattle.
Now, as Baton Rouge struggles to contend with its own rise in violent crime, Moore hopes the in-depth approach will help the city implement effective long-term changes.
According to records kept by The Advocate and numbers provided by the District Attorney’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish experienced its deadliest year on record in 2021 with a total of 149 homicides, well surpassing 2020’s previous record of 114.
Police records show that nonfatal shootings within the parish last year also rose drastically, increasing from 292 in 2020 to 362 in 2021. However, long-term data isn’t available because the department only began tracking nonfatal shootings in 2019.
“Right now we’re doing violence prevention, but we’re not really going back to (a victim’s) childhood, parents, or looking at their educational history, their health history, whether they’ve been shot before, or how many times they’ve been to counseling,” Moore said. ‘We don’t delve into that because we’re too busy trying to solve the crime. This is going to be a whole different type of research.”
Although the project has so far received support from the Mayor’s office, the Baton Rouge Police chief and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Moore cautioned that the idea is still in its “exploratory” phase, adding that the next step will be to meet with analysts and come up with a “bare bones” cost estimate to give to potential private funders. He declined to elaborate on who those private funders might be.
“When you get down to the nuts and bolts, it gets a little harder,” he said. “How much personnel is it going to cost us? We’re already overloaded, overworked and undermanned.”