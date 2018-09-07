Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated and booked them into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Travis Knighten, 39, 7572 Hickory Ridge Drive, Denham Springs, fourth-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and speeding.
- Victoria Lyons, 24, 1055 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Jason Morgan, 29, 8875 London Ave., Baker, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense and speeding.
- Clarence Williams, 23, 1547 Besson Lane, St. Gabriel, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, license plate required, motorcycle driver's license endorsement required, disobeying a traffic control device and driving over the median.