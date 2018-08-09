An arrest warrant released Thursday morning reveals new details about the evidence Baton Rouge police uncovered against Arthur Alexander, the man accused in a March homicide.

Alexander, 33, was arrested in New Orleans earlier this week. He is accused of fatally shooting Eddie Samuels, 25, outside a Florida Boulevard condo complex the evening of March 5.

Samuels was visiting his uncle there and had arrived that night, according to the warrant. The uncle told police that Samuels received a call and told the caller he was stepping outside. Then within minutes, gunshots rang out.

The uncle ran outside and found Samuels suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the warrant. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives learned that the last phone call Samuels received was from Alexander. And the suspect's phone records revealed he was in the area of the shooting when it occurred.

Detectives interviewed Alexander's girlfriend, who said he arrived at her home in the early morning hours of March 6 and asked her to go with him to Beaumont, Texas. She said she agreed to go and noticed he had a pistol.

The two drove back to New Orleans soon thereafter because Alexander said he had to meet with his probation officer, according to the warrant. The girlfriend told police she asked him about the gun on the drive back and Alexander said he had left it.

Alexander was arrested in New Orleans by probation and parole officers on unrelated charges just days after the Baton Rouge homicide. Authorities started monitoring his jail calls, in which he told his girlfriend and mother that there's something in the trunk of his car and he wants it to stay parked, according to the warrant.

Detectives later found the car being driven by his girlfriend. They searched the vehicle and found a pistol hidden under the lining in the trunk near the driver's side tail light, which police said was the exact location Alexander described in jail calls.

Analysis from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab showed shell casings from the homicide scene matched the gun recovered from Alexander's car.

Alexander, of 2197 Park Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday on a count of second-degree murder.