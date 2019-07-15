A Mississippi man has been arrested in the July 2 shooting of a woman on Interstate 10, Baton Rouge police report.
Gerry Byrd, 28, was booked Sunday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.
The victim told police she had traveled to Baton Rouge on July 1 with Byrd, who was an old friend of hers, according to the arrest report. They stayed at a motel in Port Allen until the early hours of July 2, when, the victim said, Byrd started to act aggressively.
They decided to return to their hometown of Natchez, Mississippi. The victim, however, took a wrong turn while she was driving down I-10, causing Byrd to become suspicious, she told police. He began to beat her in the face with one of two handguns she had in her purse in the back seat.
She stopped the car, the report says, and began to defend herself, but Byrd shot her in the chest. The victim climbed out of the car and began to walk along the interstate until police found her at 1:55 a.m. Byrd took her car, both handguns, her cell phone and other valuables she had inside.
The report says Byrd called 911 and told the dispatcher he killed the woman in Baton Rouge and was returning home to Mississippi. When he arrived in Woodville, Mississippi, just across the Louisiana-Mississippi border, he left the car armed with both of the victim's handguns and threatened to kill someone in a convenience store.
Woodville Police apprehended Byrd after he left the store. The arrest report says Byrd was convicted of armed robbery in Mississippi in 2009.