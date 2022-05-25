A man who was shot and injured after he pulled a gun on another man and two children in an Albertson's parking lot has been arrested for aggravated assault, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to an affidavit, Jonathan Young, Jr., 22, was loading groceries into his car in the parking lot of the Albertson's on George O'Neal Road when he began to argue with a man sitting with two young children in a nearby white sedan.
As the argument escalated, the document says Young told the other man "I will shoot you with a gun," at which point he went to his vehicle, grabbed a gun with his right hand and approached the white sedan. The victim told detectives that Young then began to walk backwards and "appeared to be raising his right arm."
Before Young could do anything else, the man grabbed his own gun from his car's center console and fired a shot through the rolled-down front passenger window. In an interview with authorities, the victim said he got out of the vehicle "but (did) not remember if he continued to discharge his firearm."
According to the document, Young and the victim started to argue again before Young jumped in his own car and left the parking lot to drive himself to a hospital.
The other man's wife then called 911.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos, Deputies arrested Young on Wednesday and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.