Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul called a press conference Tuesday to address police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Then he opened up about part of his life where he doesn't wear a uniform -- as a father to five black boys.

"Baton Rouge, I get what's going on," he started. "I've had the experience as a black boy and as a black man."

Paul shared how he has been racially profiled and the victim of police misconduct while growing up in New Orleans.

Now he is also the father to five black sons who he loves dearly. His oldest has recently started driving, prompting serious conversations.

"Even as your chief of police, yes I had that conversation with my son," Paul said. "'Don't play loud music. Don't wear a do-rag. Always wear a shirt when you're driving. Any time you talk to a police officer, address him as 'sir.' Put your registration and insurance over your visor because I don't want it in your glove compartment box because I don't want you reaching over. I've had those conversations as your chief of police with my son."

"But I'm also that guy who stands side by side with some of the finest men and women who wear the uniform," Paul continued. "... true public servants who understand the values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. I am that guy as well. Baton Rouge, I get it. From the bottom of my heart."

Watch the full video below.