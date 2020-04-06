Four people have died in three separate motor vehicle accidents spanning across the capital region Monday morning, state police report.
Officials say two of the crashes involved pedestrians.
The first accident happened around 2 a.m. Monday in Iberville Parish. State police say the wreck claimed the life of 48-year-old Judy McClellan of Florida.
According to Louisiana State Police, McClellan was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2019 Nissan Frontier when she ran off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. State police say McClellan then exited her vehicle with her passenger.
"At the same time, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on I-10 and struck the Nissan," state police said in a news release. "This resulted in the Nissan being pushed into McClellan."
McClellan died at the scene.
Both the passenger of the Nissan and driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.
Police do not suspect impairment. However, the crash remains under investigation.
Around the same time, police were called to a second fatal accident in West Baton Rouge Parish.
State police say a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Bueche Road. For unknown reasons, the Jeep ran off the roadway, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.
"Due to the severity of the fire, the identities and seat belt usage of the driver and passenger are unknown at this time," state police said.
Both individuals died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.
A third fatal accident happened in Greenwell Springs around 5:30 a.m.
State police say a pedestrian was walking southbound on Joor Road near Greenwell Springs Road. While attempting to cross the roadway, the pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Joor.
The pedestrian died at the scene but has not yet been identified.
Impairment is not suspected, state police said.
"The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the law enforcement profession," state police said in a news release. "Notification is even more difficult when troopers know that the outcome was preventable. As summer quickly approaches, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else."