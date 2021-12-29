A person who aimed a weapon at a Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office deputy was taken into custody, according to parish officials.
Authorities say the suspect was of three people running from police after the vehicle they were driving toward New Roads ran into a ditch.
According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen on Saturday and officials took notice as it was driven into the parish from West Feliciana Parish.
Police said that, after three people ran from the vehicle, one pulled out a gun and pointed it at a deputy.
Shots were fired and authorities say the weapon was recovered near the suspect, with no injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident is underway.