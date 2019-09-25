ST. GABRIEL — A corrections cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was arrested Tuesday night after investigators found in his vehicle drugs meant for prisoners, a statement from the correctional center says.
Adrian King, of 1000 Sullivan Drive, Bogalusa, was booked into the Iberville Parish Prison on counts of malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a penal institute. A search of King's vehicle also turned up 0.10 of an ounce of marijuana, according to a news release from the correctional center.
King, who had been a corrections cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since October 2018 and was a probationary employee, was terminated from his job, the corrections center said.