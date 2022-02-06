Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Demarcus Jones, 28, 4730 Tartan Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of Schedule I drugs.
- Inmer Velasquez-Cruz, 38, 1024 Pineview Lane, McComb, Mississippi, third-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and no driver's license.
- Troy Warmsley, 22, 869 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, no insurance, careless driving and criminal damage to property.