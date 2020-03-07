The recent arrest of a state prison guard followed an incident at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in which he grabbed an inmate from behind, strangled the man with both hands and then kneed him in the head, according to an arrest report that reveals new details about the alleged abuse.

Sgt. Julius Aikens later lied about what happened, Department of Corrections officials have said. He wrote in a report that he used force after an inmate "made a move as if he was trying to come out of his restraints." But video surveillance revealed the prisoner made no such move, according to DOC officials and arrest documents.

Corrections officials did not release the inmate's name when they announced Aikens' arrest last month, but the St. Gabriel Police Department has identified the man as Jawaan Chevalier, 29. The police department released Aikens' arrest report last week in response to a public records request.

Police said Aikens was walking behind Chevalier, who was on the way to the shower and restrained at the waist, when the prisoner stopped to plug in a fan. Video footage shows the two are seen talking to each other, then Aikens "grabs Chevalier behind the head and forcefully pushes him against the cell bars," police wrote.

The guard "took Chevalier to the floor and began strangling him" — police noted Aikens appeared to have both hands around the man's neck — and ultimately kneed him in the head at least once, according to the arrest report.

Police said Aikens had reported the incident occurred after he told Chevalier to keep walking, at which point the inmate began cursing at him and said he would "come out these restraints" and kill him. It's not clear from the report whether that account was supported by video footage.

When DOC reported the arrest, officials said only that Aikens "brought the inmate to the ground and kneed him" after the two "exchanged words." It was DOC internal affairs investigators who reviewed the video upon Chevalier's request and then reported Aikens' actions to law enforcement, which resulted in his arrest on one count of simple battery.

Aikens is also in the process of being terminated from DOC.

Chevalier's mother said she was shocked that the department hadn't notified her about the incident. But DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the family wasn't notified because "there were no injuries, he did not seek treatment, he was not transported to the hospital, and the inmate did not report the incident until several weeks later."

He said DOC policy "calls for notification of immediate family within eight hours of the medical decision to transport an inmate to an ICU or trauma center due to serious bodily injury" — a threshold that was not met in this case.

Nedra Chevalier said she worries for her son's safety, and this latest incident has strengthened her fears.

"How do you take people's children and beat them and abuse them?" she said. "I would never do that to nobody's children."

Chevalier was arrested on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after a double shooting in Iberia Parish when he was 17 years old. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, court records show.

He had filed a lawsuit in 2017 alleging another guard at Elayn Hunt had assaulted him, punching him in the face and ramming his forehead into a metal pole. The case went before a jury earlier this year, which resulted in a judgment against Chevalier.

However, the guard involved, Andre Riley, was one of eight corrections officers who were fired in 2017. Riley was then accused of participating in the beating of an inmate while he was restrained inside his cell and then later when he was strapped to an infirmary bed.

The court records for Chevalier's lawsuit include documentation of his own disciplinary history in the prison system, which consists of more than 100 write ups for various alleged infractions such as fighting, possession of contraband and defiance.

"During his 10 years with Department of Corrections, Jawaan Chevalier has continually been a disciplinary problem, which has prevented him from attempting to earn a single credit, or to participate in any rehabilitative programming to better himself," Pastorick said in a statement.

DOC declined to comment further on the incident that led to Aikens' recent arrest, saying only that the department turned over the findings of its internal investigation to the FBI, which is continuing to investigate.