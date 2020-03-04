A man arrested Tuesday is accused of firing a gun at multiple people inside a vehicle in Sorrento, the sheriff's office says.
Rodney Butler, 29, of Gonzales, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges, including three counts of attempted second-degree murder.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Railroad Street and Braud Road in Sorrento around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say Butler fired a gun at multiple victims inside a vehicle. Though the shots struck the vehicle, no one was injured.
Butler later turned himself into authorities, deputies said.
Investigators later learned that one of the victim's had threatened Butler and his mother a week before the shooting.
"An argument ensued which resulted in Butler firing several rounds at the victims," the sheriff's office said.
Butler was booked on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapons, and aggravated damage to property.