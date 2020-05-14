Two suspects have been arrested in the Mother's Day mass shooting that left five people injured at a Baton Rouge convenience store over the weekend, police announced Thursday afternoon.
Both suspects were booked into jail on five counts each of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a virtual press conference.
Their names are Desmond Rogers, 17, and Javonta Broden, 18, officials said.
It's not clear whether both suspects are accused of pulling the trigger. Police said earlier in the week that detectives were evaluating evidence from the scene to determine how many shooters were involved in the incident, which wounded two men, two women and a child.
Paul said the arrests resulted from tips to Crime Stoppers, the local organization that receives anonymous calls from the public and offers cash rewards for callers whose information leads to an indictment.
"It was concerned citizens in our community who are tired of the violence that's going on, who took the time to pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers and provided information that led to the arrests of these two individuals," Paul said. "Thank you Baton Rouge. Thank you for your help and for doing your part."
He added that the public's frustration with ongoing violence is obvious. "That frustration has been a major catalyst in our ability to take violent offenders off the streets," he said.
Police did not reveal whether they have any new information on who the target of the shooting was. They previously said detectives believe all the victims were bystanders.
Video surveillance obtained by The Advocate shows customers running to the back of the store, hiding behind the checkout counter and writhing in pain on the floor.
The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Carlin's Food Mart, at the corner of Plank Road and Brady Street two blocks north of Chippewa Street. Four people with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital via ambulance, and another arrived there in a private vehicle, authorities said.
Two of the victims were listed in critical condition on Sunday evening but police said Thursday that all but one have been released from the hospital.
Police said at least eight rounds were fired — possibly as many as 15 — from an assault-style rifle.
Video surveillance shows the moments leading up to shots fired in the parking lot.
One person gets out of a car, pulls his sweatshirt hood over his head and almost immediately starts firing toward the store's front windows. The few other people and vehicles that had been milling around the parking lot leave.
The shooter continues to fire for several more seconds, intermittently ducking behind cars and running back and forth in the parking lot, then runs around the corner away from the store.
Additional surveillance from inside the store shows a victim browsing near the front windows, then suddenly falling backward, slamming into a row of shelves and writhing on the floor, clutching an apparent gunshot wound.
Other customers run behind the counter and away from the gunshots, surveillance video shows. At least one pulls out his own gun but doesn't appear to fire it.