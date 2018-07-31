Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Alvah Davis, 43, 3523 Courtland Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, disobey red light, driver's license suspended or revoked, and motor vehicle registration.
- Francisco Gonzales, 32, 8141 Skysail Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Michael Hailey, 48, 8265 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Mark Lander, 56, 415 Daffodil St., Lake Jackson, Texas, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Charles Lee, 48, 4343 Denham Springs St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate switched, no proof of insurance, driver's license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.
- Derek Parker, 34, 958 N. 47th St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, driving left of center, careless driving and driver's license suspended or revoked.