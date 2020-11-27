Baker police have taken a suspect into custody in the fatal shooting of a young woman outside her apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Justin McCrainey, 38, turned himself in on Friday, admitted to pulling the trigger and expressed remorse for his actions, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said. McCrainey will be booked into jail late Friday afternoon.

He stands accused of killing Makayla Johnson, 21, and then fleeing the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Baker police announced Wednesday morning that officers were actively searching for him. His listed address was just around the corner from where the shooting occurred on Weston Avenue, which is off Groom Road.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene, marking the city's first homicide in the past two years amid a prolonged spike in the murder rate parishwide. Homicides across East Baton Rouge have reached a historic high over the past several months, though most of the killings are concentrated within Baton Rouge city limits. Baker was spared from the recent deadly violence until the Tuesday shooting.

Dunn said McCrainey opened fire on Johnson while she was sitting in her car outside the apartment building. He said detectives believe there was an earlier dispute involving Johnson and McCrainey's girlfriend, but officials didn't go into details about what started that argument.

Dunn said McCrainey would be booked on the following: one count each of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.