A Baton Rouge police officer was booked into jail early Thursday on domestic abuse battery, department officials confirmed.

David MacAulay, 41, has served with BRPD for three years, most recently in uniform patrol, department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Thursday morning.

He said MacAulay was already on administrative leave at the time of his arrest pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Officials declined to provide details about the potential policy violations that prompted that ongoing probe.

He will remain on administrative leave following his release from jail, McKneely said. Criminal charges constitute one of the most serious policy violations that typically result in termination from the department.

No additional details about his arrest were immediately available.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

MacAulay is the latest of several BRPD officers facing criminal charges in recent months. Two detectives have been arrested amid an ongoing corruption probe focused on the entire narcotics division. And another uniform patrol officer was arrested just last week, also on domestic abuse battery and other counts, after his girlfriend claimed he stole her birthday gifts and then threw a cell phone at her face.

This is a developing story and will be updated later Thursday.

BRPD officer arrested on domestic battery, accused of stealing birthday gifts from girlfriend After serving five years with the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer was booked into jail Tuesday night, accused of committing domestic…