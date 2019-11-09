Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Austin Atkins, 27, 24120 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Anthony Collins, 18, 58921 Postell Ave., Plaquemine, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Louis Francis, 27, 3303 Lone Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Stephen Gordon, 30, 20190 Sallie Drive, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI and driver's license required.
- Robert Green, 41, 58275 Meriam St., Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Allen Martin, 35, 13820 Ouachita Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license not on person.