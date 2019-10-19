Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Cartravious Bell, 27, 3549 Jersey Dr., Zachary, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Robin Campbell, 36, 15448 Frenchtown Rd., Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI and headlights required.
- Erazo Erazo-Ortiz, 31, 11360 Catalpa St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license required.
- Aaron Jordan, 47, 19507 S. Harrells Ferry Rd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, battery of a police officer and possession of an alcoholic beverage in vehicle.