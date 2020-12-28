An argument over money on Christmas morning left one Baton Rouge man with gunshot injuries and another in jail.
The shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. on Harelson Street, which is off Fairfields Avenue. Andre Williams, 27, was arrested Monday. He showed up at the victim's house Christmas morning, knocked on the door and demanded to be let inside, according to his arrest report.
When the victim wouldn't allow Williams in, he requested money he said was owed to him, speaking with the victim through the door, police said. Then Williams started shooting through the door into the house, striking the victim in the right hand and right leg.
The victim was hospitalized with injuries, police said.
Detectives later identified Williams as the alleged shooter. Williams was booked into jail on the following counts: attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and criminal damage to property.