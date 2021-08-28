A motorcyclist died after being rear-ended by a car Saturday in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
James Weatherford, of Livingston, was 50 years old.
LSP says the crash happened around 4 p.m. while Weatherford was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson westbound on US Hwy 190.
Cierra Bennett, a 21-year-old from Albany, was driving behind him in a 2015 Nissan Sentra. When Weatherford slowed while approaching a turn, police say Bennett continued apace and smashed into the back of the motorcycle.
Though Weatherford wore a regulation-grade helmet, LSP says he was fatally wounded and pronounced dead on the spot.
Bennett wore a seatbelt and came away with mild injuries.
Troopers collected toxicology samples from both drivers for analysis, which is routine for traffic investigations.