A Livingston man was killed Saturday morning after he drove off La. Highway 63 and struck several trees, Louisiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer said.
Max A. Mclin, 26, was driving north of U.S. Highway 190 in Livingston Parish when he ran off the road in a left hand curve around 10 a.m., Sandifer said. His 1997 Ford F-150 traveled down an embankment and hit multiple trees.
Mclin, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries. Troopers continue to investigate, but do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash.