The driver that died Sunday after her vehicle struck an abandoned car next to Interstate 55 has been identified as 28-year-old Sarah Martin of Ponchatoula, Louisiana State Police said.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Manchac.

Investigators determined the crash happened when a 2014 Toyota Corolla, driven by Martin and travelling northbound on I-55, veered onto the right shoulder of the road and crashed into a 2000 Ford Explorer that was parked and abandoned there.

After the crash, the Toyota Corolla went over the right guardrail and landed upside down in the water, completely submerged. The abandoned Ford Explorer was forced into the lanes of travel and struck a 2010 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.

The driver of the Tacoma truck was not injured, State Police said.

St. Charles Sheriffs Department divers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to assist with recovery efforts of the submerged vehicle and its driver.

Despite their efforts, Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office, State Police said.