A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he fired gunshots into a home from his car following a heated argument.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Friday in the 1900 block of Gamwich Road, the arrest report says.
Investigators learned Jabiri Tendell, 18, of 1785 Denver Drive, returned to a home where he had gotten into an argument earlier and fired shots at two youths and an adult seated on the front patio. No one was injured, the report says.
Tendell denied firing shots at the group. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of a weapon.