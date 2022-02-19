One person is dead after a shooting that took place at a home on South Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
According to spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Leslie Blackburn, 55, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso around 2:45 a.m.
Blackburn was transported to a hospital and later died, McKneely said. A motive and suspect are currently unknown.
Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.