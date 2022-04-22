A Kenner woman was killed in a wreck on Interstate 12 East early Friday, Baton Rouge police said.
According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, law enforcement were called to the scene of the crash at around 1:30 a.m.
Detectives believe the driver of a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis was attempting to merge onto the highway from Interstate 10 when they struck the front of a 2012 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer.
A passenger of the Grand Marquis, identified as 57-year-old Ruth Land, was transported to a hospital and later died.
McKneely said the crash was still under investigation Friday afternoon.