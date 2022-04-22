New Orleans police stock

File photo of police lights (iStockPhoto)

 File photo

A Kenner woman was killed in a wreck on Interstate 12 East early Friday, Baton Rouge police said. 

According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, law enforcement were called to the scene of the crash at around 1:30 a.m. 

Detectives believe the driver of a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis was attempting to merge onto the highway from Interstate 10 when they struck the front of a 2012 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer.

A passenger of the Grand Marquis, identified as 57-year-old Ruth Land, was transported to a hospital and later died. 

McKneely said the crash was still under investigation Friday afternoon.

Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.