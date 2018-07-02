Baton Rouge police on Monday released the name of the officer who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Florida Boulevard at North Eugene Street.

Cpl. Jenny Bourgeois, 39, was placed on paid administrative leave after the crash, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. She was not injured. Bourgeois currently works in the Uniform Patrol Division and has been with the department for 10 years.

Bourgeois was driving with the flow of traffic in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard around 10 p.m. Saturday when she struck 51-year-old John Payne, 1124 Monterrey Blvd., police said.

Police investigators do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. Bourgeois, who was not specifically responding to a service call at the time of the incident, did take a sobriety test, which she passed, police said over the weekend.

Police detectives have not interviewed Bourgeois, McKneely said Monday evening.

Payne was trying to cross the road when he was struck, officials said. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A widely shared video on social media purports to show Payne’s body lying motionless near the center line of a road as sirens blared and police lights flashed in the background.

A female officer with Baton Rouge police department and corporal patches on her shoulder leans over to check the man’s pulse.

“I didn’t see anybody,” the officer said. “I don’t know where he – I never even saw him.”

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark said Payne died of multiple blunt force injuries. Toxicology results for Payne are pending, Clark said.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Bourgeois was the queen of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade in 2017, according to clips from The Advocate. She told the newspaper at the time that she worked in the First District.

McKneely said police continue to investigate.