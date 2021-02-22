A Houma man wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder was arrested in Gonzales Sunday morning after leading Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies on a vehicle and foot chase, the Sheriff's Office said.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies were tipped at about 3 a.m. Sunday that someone driving a stolen truck was stopped at a gas station in Gonzales.
When deputies attempted to approach the suspect, the man drove away at a high speed, with deputies in pursuit, before he lost control of the truck near Airline Highway and La. 621 and fled by foot.
Deputies, with the assistance of Gonzales Police, apprehended and arrested the suspect, Tevin Jackson, 28, of Houma.
It was learned during investigation that Jackson was wanted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies found methamphetamine, heroin, and a firearm with a high-capacity magazine on Jackson at the time of his arrest.
Jackson was booked in to the Ascension Parish jail on multiple counts, including possession of stolen property over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and fugitive from another agency.
He is being held at the Ascension Parish jail on a $455,000 bond.