A teenager who was shot Sunday afternoon in Tigerland later died at the hospital, marking the latest problem for the Tiger Plaza apartment complex, whose owners have already taken steps to improve security after a high volume of violent crime in recent years.

Two teens were hospitalized with injuries from the shooting, which was reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at 4445 Alvin Dark Ave.: Tiger Plaza, which advertises student housing near LSU.

One of the victims later died and police identified him Tuesday as Beyond Wright, 17.

Tiger Plaza has already been the subject of numerous complaints in recent years as the entire Tigerland area — the storied college bar district and surrounding housing options once considered some of the most luxurious for LSU students — continues to deteriorate.

The Sunday afternoon double shooting marks the latest example of what East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III calls a crime problem in Tigerland, where several recent homicides have left residents worried for their safety and officials scrambling to address the issue.

Moore sent a letter to the owners of Tiger Plaza last year, demanding they take additional steps to increase security. If not, Moore said, his office would ask a judge to declare the property a nuisance due to recent high volumes of violent crime, including when a woman was shot to death in front of her small children in September 2020.

Moore said he met with the owners multiple times in recent months. He said they installed additional security cameras and bulked up extra duty officers — two requests from local prosecutors, who said the owners have been very cooperative.

When Moore sent the letter in October 2020, Baton Rouge police had responded to nearly 400 calls for service at that address over the past year, more than one each day.

The complex, which has been a Tigerland fixture for decades, sits not far from the bars off Nicholson Drive. Safety issues are not unique to that complex, which is surrounded by other housing options, many that have fallen into disrepair as LSU students opt for newer complexes outside the neighborhood.

The second victim in the Sunday shooting is expected to recover from his injuries, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the case.