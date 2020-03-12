One person has been pronounced dead after a reported shooting off Staring Lane around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Castle Kirk Drive. He said crews found 52-year-old Sullivan Lane Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds. Lane died at the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
This marks the fourth Baton Rouge homicide in the past two days and the 20th since Jan. 1 amid a spike in deadly gun violence across Louisiana's capital city.