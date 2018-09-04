A man accused of shooting at a patrolman following a traffic stop last month won't be prosecuted for the attempted murder of a police officer because there's no solid evidence showing the motorist either had or fired a weapon, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Tuesday.

Moore said he would not pursue charges at this time against Raheem Howard, 21, though the prosecutor said the investigation will continue. Officer Yuseff Hamadeh fired his weapon at Howard during a chase that followed the traffic stop, but said he shot in response to Howard first firing at him. Witnesses reported hearing only one shot.

“At this point, I didn’t think there was sufficient evidence," Moore said. "That doesn’t mean there will be no charges stemming from this case."

Howard was released from the $90,000 bail set on counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, but is still being held in Parish Prison on bench warrants from an earlier unrelated case.

Hamadeh stopped Howard's car Aug. 7 on North 16th Street, noting it didn't have a license plate. Howard ran away, and according to police Howard turned and shot at Hamadeh, who then returned fire.

+4 One shot or two? Witnesses dispute claim that driver fired gun at BR officer after traffic stop On this there's agreement: Raheem Howard fled from the traffic stop conducted by Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh on Aug. 7 about 6:3…

However, Howard disputed ever having a gun or firing at the officer, and neighbors and witnesses say they only heard one shot fired. The officer's body camera and his vehicle's dash camera were turned off during the encounter. Only audio from the vehicle's rear camera and a video from a bystander captured the incident, police have said.

Moore said he reviewed the available footage from the traffic stop-turned-shooting, as well as witness statements and physical evidence before determining to change Howard's booking. He said that, at this point, police do not have clear evidence that a second shot was fired: no shell casings — besides from the officer's weapon — were found, no bullet holes were discovered and a gun has not been recovered. Moore said officers did an exhaustive search of the backyards in the area, even using metal detectors, and did not find any shell casings.

Moore also said that every person interviewed by investigators, except for Hamadeh, said only one shot was fired.

"Based on the review of that, I didn’t have sufficient evidence to continue on those charges at this time," Moore said. However, Moore was clear the investigation remains ongoing, and the evidence is not conclusive that there was not more than one shot fired.

"I cannot say there was or was not more than one shot fired," Moore said. "Everyone else seems to indicate one shot was all they heard."

+3 No body camera, dash camera video recorded in Aug. 7 officer-involved shooting, BRPD chief says The day after the Baton Rouge Police Department announced it would not yet release the body and dash camera video from an Aug. 7 officer-invol…

Despite the change in Howard's booking, Moore said Howard will not be released from Parish Prison because of outstanding bench warrants. It was not immediately clear how long Howard will stay detained.

Moore said that as the investigation continues, prosecutors could still decide to pursue other charges in the case.

Moore also said that police are still looking for two other possible witnesses to interview.

Hamadeh was the officer who fatally shot another man also following a traffic stop in June 2017. In that incident, police said Jordan Frazier turned a pointed a weapon at officers, prompting Hamadeh to fire at him. That incident was also not captured on video.

+2 BRPD Chief balks at first opportunity to release body camera quickly; attorney questions transparency In his first opportunity to implement a new video release policy aimed at improving transparency, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul decided…