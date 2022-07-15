A correctional officer's plan to smuggle methamphetamines into Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was thwarted after guards found the drugs stashed inside potato chip bags, Louisiana's Department of Corrections said.
Following a search after she arrived at work Friday, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said Alisa Plessy, 53, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was caught by another guard allegedly trying to bring 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines into the prison. Plessy, who had worked at the facility since October 2021, tried to hide the illicit substances inside multiple potato chip bags, Pastorick said.
He added that Plessy resigned from her post prior to her arrest.
She was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison on counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.