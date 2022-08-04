NO.bridgecityconvent.adv.0008.jpg

As Louisiana grapples with a crisis in its juvenile justice system, many have pointed the finger at problems staffing youth prisons and shrinking budgets. 

Following reform efforts in the early 2000s, the number of teens held in secure care facilities fell dramatically. Although the totals in the past five years are some of the lowest seen in almost two decades, violent incidents remain high.

Escapes, fights, assaults — many say these would be fewer if OJJ facilities were adequately staffed with appropriately trained juvenile justice specialists. Budget cuts have chipped away at funded positions across the entire department, leading to an all time low this year. 

The biggest hurdle to implementing meaningful reform in juvenile justice is adequate funding, officials say. OJJ's budget began declining steeply during Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration, hitting a low point in fiscal year 2014. Funding has slowly crept up in recent years, but has never returned to the high of fiscal year 2009.

