A 74-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing around 7:30 a.m. on Labor Day morning in Scotlandville, according to Baton Rouge police.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said it appears the stabbing resulted from a domestic dispute and a woman is in custody, though it's unclear whether she will be arrested depending on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
He said the man was stabbed in the chest and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but his exact condition wasn't immediately available.
The stabbing occurred in the 700 block of Harding Boulevard, which is just south of Southern University's campus.