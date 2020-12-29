Authorities suspect arson in a fire that engulfed part of a home near Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Midway Avenue Monday around 8:20 p.m. to find the living room ablaze, according to Curt Monte, BRFD spokesperson.
The fire reached the attic before firefighters brought it under control. Monte said the remainder of the home received both heavy smoke and heat damage. The fire was under control by 9:12 p.m.
Monte added that the home was furnished and had power but authorities were unable to confirm if anyone was living in the home when the fire broke out.
The fire caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.