A security guard shot and killed a man and wounded two others early Saturday after the slain man threatened the guard with a gun outside of a Florida Boulevard hookah lounge, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Security officers had escorted a group out of The Hookah Lounge, 8345 Florida Blvd., after a fight, but 40-year-old Derrick Johnson pulled out a handgun and tried to go back inside the business, McKneely said.
When security officers attempted to stop Johnson, he threatened them with the gun, police said, and one of the security guards opened fire at 2:40 a.m.
Johnson, of Silverleaf Drive, died at the scene. Two other people, who have not been identified, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but McKneely said their injuries are not considered life threatening.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are reviewing video surveillance footage of the incident. McKneely said it is too early to say if the security guard will face charges.
The Facebook page for the lounge lists that the business closes at 2 a.m., but the shooting happened about 40 minutes later. McKneely said he didn't know why the lounge was still open.
The business is in a strip mall along with a couple other businesses off of Florida Boulevard. Shoppers stepped over strips of yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon that remained on the sidewalk outside of the shops.
A sticker with the number "one" on it marked what appeared to be a bullet hole surrounded by crackled glass in the front window of the lounge, which is closed during most of the daytime hours.
Police have not identified the security guards or the company where they work.
The State Board of Private Security Examiners, which oversees and regulates the private security industry in Louisiana, is taking steps to determine whether the staff members were registered to work as armed security guards.
Board director Fabian Blache III said Saturday afternoon he hadn't yet verified the name of the security company employed by the lounge.
All private security companies in Louisiana are required to become licensed with the state board and then register their employees, according to state law.
Each registered guard must also earn an additional firearm certification in order to carry a weapon on the job.
Blache said he is looking to find out whether the employees involved in the shooting work for a licensed company and are themselves registered as armed guards.
"This is one of those scenarios that I always dread and am concerned about," he said. "There are a lot of things we need to verify about what happened before we can come to any conclusions."
