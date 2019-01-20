Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brandon Brooks, 33, 4762 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Breanna Collier, 27, 4208 S. Morvant Place, Baker, first offense DWI.
- Daunte Graves, 26, 2013 Oberlin Dr., St. Louis, Missouri, first offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession.
- Heather Hymel, 39, 17015 Greenwell Springs Dr., Baton Rouge, second offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended, vehicle registration expired/revoked, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Kendall Morris, 38, 2714 Linwood St., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, speeding, proof of insurance required.