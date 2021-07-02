Summer began with a Memorial Day triple homicide at a College Drive apartment complex. With the Independence Day weekend upon us, Baton Rouge Police hope plans put in place will prevent another deadly holiday.
“We’re just trying to be out there and showing officer presence,” BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. “That’s the most that we can do.”
The city-parish's homicide rate has been on a tear this year, with more than six dozen killings reported through Thursday. The figure is already beyond the total number of killings in 2016 (61) and on a pace to set a record. June alone had 10 homicides.
Two fatal shootings occurred June 19 after a concert at the Capital Park Bar and Grill, and another happened the next day, Fathers Day. That weekend's killings broke a nine-day lull between homicides.
“How many deaths gonna happen over the weekend?” Devotto Zeno, the great-aunt of a 1-year-old girl killed in the May 31 apartment complex shooting, said this week. “I hate to say it, but it’s the new norm.”
McKneely said police will focus their presence on highly crowded areas, including downtown for the Fireworks on the Mississippi show set for Sunday night, and high-crime areas of the city. By doing so, police can hopefully discourage crime and respond quickly if it does happen.
Two homicides occurred last Independence Day weekend, part of the record 114 homicides of 2020. Another shooting in the city had no fatalities.
The Memorial Day shootings at the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive left a man, a teenage boy and a 1-year-old girl dead.
Police say two teenagers killed Reginald Thomas, 20, and Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, and that a stray bullet killed Ja'Tyri Brown, who was playing in the water. Police have identified David Williams, 19, of St. Francisville and his 15-year-old brother as those responsible.
“If y’all would have turned the other cheek, my grandbaby would still be alive,” said Hope Provost, Ja’Tyri’s grandmother. “A child took a child’s life.”
Ja’Tyri would have turned 2 on Aug. 11.
“We were supposed to be planning her second birthday to take her to Disney World,” Provost said this week. "Instead, we had to pick out a picture and we had to pick out a monument to go on the wall that she's put in.”
Provost and her sister, Zeno, speculated that juveniles and young adults lacking resources to attend camps or play sports this summer are turning to gun violence as a result, and that with the pandemic, resources are more scarce than ever.
"These juveniles want to act like Billy the Kid in the Wild, Wild West," Zeno said. "You have some kids that want to change and want to do better, but they don't have no help. So all they do is run to the streets."
Since Ja’Tyri’s death, her family has made plans to start community outreach efforts under the name "The JT Brown Movement,"’ which they hope can provide school supplies and scholarships to help keep juveniles from engaging in violence.
The 74 homicides in the city-parish this year is roughly a 36% increase in homicides compared to this time last year, according to preliminary data collected by The Advocate.
Zeno said she is hopeful that a weekend of rain, which is expected, might help save lives during the holiday. McKneely said the best way to prevent crime is to intervene before it happens, with the public becoming proactive by contacting police when they see something suspicious.
“Overall advice is to be responsible,” said McKneely. “Enjoy the holiday, and be responsible.”