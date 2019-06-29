Seven people were injured in a shooting at a night club off Florida Boulevard early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said.
First responders received a call around 1:10 a.m. Saturday that a shooting had taken place on Florida Boulevard at the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar, a night club across the street from the Bon Marche mall.
Investigators believe some type of escalating altercation took place at the club, Coppola said. Shots were fired both inside and outside the club. Seven people were injured in the shooting, according to Coppola.
EMS spokesman Nick McDonner said four patients were transported to the hospital. Though he said all four victims were stable, two had potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.