The cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant home on Carolina Street early Sunday was ruled arson, Baton Rouge fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of Carolina Street shortly before 3 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said in a news release.
Flames ruptured the gas line to the house, causing Entergy to shut off the gas supply, Miles said.
The fire was under control by 3:10 a.m. No one was injured, Miles said.
Anyone with information in the fire is asked to contact BRFD investigators at (225) 354-1419.