A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday and accused in an Aug. 10 shooting that left one person seriously injured.
Darius Bell, 20, is accused of shooting into a car and injuring a driver traveling on North 31st Street, according to an arrest warrant filed by Baton Rouge police.
The victim told police at the hospital that someone named "Sherwood Montana" was the shooter, according to the warrant. Police tentatively matched Bell to that nickname using law enforcement databases.
The victim's wife later identified Bell in a photographic lineup — after her husband's injuries had worsened, leaving him in critical condition and unable to provide more information to investigators, police wrote in the warrant.
Bell, 232 Highland Creek Parkway, Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison Tuesday on one count of attempted second-degree murder.