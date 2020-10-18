A man has died in a fatal shooting Sunday along North Foster Drive near Bradley Street, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m., Sgt. Don Coppola, police spokesman said.
A large crowd gathered around the scene Sunday afternoon. Police tape stretched across Foster Drive, stopping traffic from Bradley Street to Winbourne Avenue, which also was blocked. A police unit, a firetruck and a van from the Coroner's Office partially blocked the scene from view.
At one point, while officers and the Coroner's Office staff worked behind a large screen set up near the sidewalk on North Foster at the corner of Bradley Street, the music of an ice cream truck driving through neighborhoods off Foster played.
The truck's driver approached Foster from a side street, turned around in a driveway and headed away, turning off the cheery music.
"These shootings are an everyday thing now. It's sad, man," said Baton Rouge resident Horace Wessinger, who lives in the area of Sunday's fatal shooting, and stood with others outside the crime scene tape on North Foster.
"They kill every day, they kill each other up, and young folks are usually the victims," he said.
This is a developing story.