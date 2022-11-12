A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said.
Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
Brandy Smith was declared dead at the scene. Raven was transported to North Oaks Medical Center, but later died.
Travis asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1 (800) 554-5245. Tips can also be sent via www.tangicrimestoppers.com.