A woman has been arrested in a Convention Street shooting in May that left one man dead, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.

Amaiah Sheppard, 18, of Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Convention Street around 5 a.m., where they found Robert Davis, 47, suffering from a gunshot injury. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said Davis was sitting on the porch of a vacant house at the corner of Convention and North 13th streets when he was shot.

Area residents pointed to the nearby Greyhound bus station on Florida Street and various services for the homeless in that area, which they said leads to people loitering and in some cases attracting crime.

A complaint filed with the city in February 2018 labels the house a blighted property and describes it as one of three "known drug houses" in the area that have "truly gotten out of hand."

Detectives arrested Sheppard after she matched DNA swabs from multiple .45 caliber shell casings. Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting, McKneely said.