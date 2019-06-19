Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- William Simmons, 44, 4949 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and improper turns
- Juan Torres, 28, 4521 Southpark Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to yield left turn, hit & run, insurance required and reckless operation.